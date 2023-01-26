FBI has seized website used by notorious ransomware gang

WASHINGTON -- The FBI has seized a website that a notorious ransomware gang, which has extorted more than $100 million from victim organizations, has used to shame its victims, according to a posting on the website.

The dark-web website of the so-called Hive ransomware group displayed a message Thursday that it had been taken over "as part of a coordinated law enforcement action" against the group by the FBI, Secret Service and numerous European government agencies.

Reported U.S. victim organizations of Hive include a 314-bed hospital in Louisiana. The hospital said it thwarted a ransomware attack in October, but that the hackers still stole personal data on nearly 270,000 patients, CNN reported.

As of November, Hive ransomware had been used to extort about $100 million from over 1,300 companies worldwide -- many of them in health care -- the FBI and other federal agencies have warned.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray are expected to detail the international law enforcement action Thursday morning.

