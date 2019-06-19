Hobbies & Interests

Chicago District Golf Association Foundation celebrates 75 years

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group using the game of golf to make life more enjoyable for others is making Chicago Proud.

The Chicago District Golf Association Foundation helps individuals with special needs, veterans, as well as youth get involved with golf.

Initially founded in 1944 to help assist World War II veterans returning from home, the group is celebration a major milestone as CDGAF turns 75-years-old.

Considered a form of therapy, golf can be beneficial for veterans and those with disabilities. Last year alone the group helped more than 4,500 people get into the game.

Come out to the CGDAF 75th anniversary celebration June 21 at the Midwest Golf House. They also have three more fundraisers coming up:
  • CDGA Foundation Golf Outing on June 24 at Beverly Country Club


  • On The Tee for Autism golf Tournament on September 9 at Chicago Highlands Club

  • Fore Our Veterans Golf Outing on September 12 at Odyssey Golf Foundation


    • For more information visit the CDGA Foundation website.
