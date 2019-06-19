Chicago District Golf Association Foundation celebrates 75 years

The Chicago District Golf Association Foundation helps individuals with special needs, veterans, as well as youth get involved with golf.
Initially founded in 1944 to help assist World War II veterans returning from home, the group is celebration a major milestone as CDGAF turns 75-years-old.
Considered a form of therapy, golf can be beneficial for veterans and those with disabilities. Last year alone the group helped more than 4,500 people get into the game.
Come out to the CGDAF 75th anniversary celebration June 21 at the Midwest Golf House. They also have three more fundraisers coming up:
For more information visit the CDGA Foundation website.