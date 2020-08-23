CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago nun could set a world record by running a marathon on a treadmill Sunday morning.
Sister Stephanie Baliga, a former Division 1 runner at the University of Illinois, has run the Chicago Marathon since 2011 to raise money for the Mission of Our Lady of Angels, a food pantry and shelter in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Sister Stephanie was so confident the race would run this year, she said she'd run a marathon on a treadmill if they cancelled it.
Now, she plans to run 26.2 miles on a treadmill in the basement of Our Lady of Angels to raise money and awareness for the
No woman has ever submitted a timed treadmill marathon to the Guinness Book of World Records. She said she plans to be the first.
Sister Stephanie's run will be livestreamed on WatchSisterRun.com beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 23.
Chicago nun Stephanie Beliga to run marathon on treadmill in world record attempt
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More