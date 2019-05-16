ABC7 Chicago's very own Michelle Gallardo will be running for a good cause, but first she must endure a 10-day hike before she even makes it to the starting line.
RELATED: ABC7's Michelle Gallardo to run Everest Marathon for good cause
Gallardo finally made it to Nepal Thursday to begin the next leg of her journey to the Everest Marathon.
"Fortunately, we made it to our hotel for the night intact, if a bit rattled. Tomorrow, though, the real adventure begins," Gallardo wrote.
She is taking on this adventure to bring awareness to the 20,000 Nepal girls who are lured or sold into slavery each year. They end up in the brothels of India or as domestic slaves, which was actually still considered legal until recently in Nepal.
The American Himalayan Foundation works hard to combat the problem. Through its STOP Girl trafficking program, AHF educates over 12,000 girls in more than 500 schools across Nepal each year, keeping them safe. That's what Gallardo is climbing for.
From how she packed, to more on the cause she's supporting, and her day-to-day experience, you can follow her journey along the way on her blog, She Ventures.
Follow ABC7's Michelle Gallardo as she runs the Everest Marathon for good cause
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More