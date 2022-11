Handmade gifts with a purpose help support local teens during your holiday shopping

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can support local teenagers as you buy your holiday gifts.

After School Matters is a nonprofit that provides opportunities to Chicago teens. Kids in the programs have made artwork, jewelry, clothing and more. It's up for sale this holiday weekend.

There are several chances for you to buy the items.

You can find the schedule here.