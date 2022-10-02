Hollywood Casino Joliet bomb threat closes facility, police say

Joliet police, with help from Kane County, DuPage County sheriff's offices, deemed premises safe

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A casino in Joliet was closed Saturday night after it received a call from someone saying there were multiple bombs on the premises, Joliet police said Sunday morning.

Joliet police responded just before 10:20 p.m. to the Hollywood Casino Joliet, located at 777 Hollywood Blvd., for a report of a bomb threat.

Joliet police learned the male caller had said the alleged bombs would be remotely detonated. As a result, the casino complex and hotel were completely evacuated.

A bomb detection K9 from the DuPage County Sheriff's Office and bomb detection officers from the Kane County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and helped Joliet police and Joliet fire crews search the premises.

The area was deemed safe after an extensive search of both buildings, police said.

Hotel guests were allowed back into their rooms, but the casino remained closed overnight, as a precaution.

Joliet police are working to identify a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Joliet police at 815-724-3020.

To remain anonymous, contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.