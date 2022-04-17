Holy Name Cathedral holds Easter Vigil Mass, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Holy Week events continue with the Easter Vigil Mass at Holy Name Cathedral Saturday night.The mass is the first official celebration for those celebrating the resurrection of Jesus.Starting in the courtyard outside Holy Name Cathedral is the return of Easter celebrations."Sort of coming back to normal, without our masks, celebrating with all of us. Last year, it was just live streaming, seeing it on television. It feels really good to be back in the cathedral," said parishioner Eishwarya Salbi,The evening before the holiday, on the Holy Saturday Liturgy, parishioners gathering for an Easter vigil, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ."It's more than candies. It's more than bunnies. It's a whole lot more, it's life," said fellow parishioner Adaora Ezeh."It means, like, a new beginning. It means the reopening of the church," parishioner Estelle Martin added.Dozen of parishioners gathered inside to honor Jesus Christ and the ultimate sacrifice, they say, he made for them."It's beautiful. We hope to have a good Easter vigil mass here," Salbi said."Just believe that you've received this blessing and it will be yours. Just enjoy the blessings," Ezeh said.Events will be held at Holy Name from now until April 24. Easter Day Mass will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday.You can watch the