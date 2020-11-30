great chicago light fight

ABC7 Great Chicago Light Fight 2020 Finalists: Vote Here

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many people are going all out with their holiday decorations this year to spread some extra cheer during the pandemic.

ABC7 is looking for the best homes in the Chicago area all decked out in holiday lights. Who will earn neighborhood bragging rights for all of 2020?

VOTE HERE: 2020 GREAT CHICAGO LIGHT FIGHT



We've narrowed down the entries, and now it's time to vote for your favorite. Voting will open at 6 p.m. on December 17 and close at 5 p.m. on December 18.

The winner will be announced on ABC7 News This Morning on December 21.

Check out last year's winning display from The Kowalczyk Family of Tinley Park, our 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champions.

WATCH: 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight Champion crowned
The Kowalczyk family in Tinley Park is the 2019 winner of the Great Chicago Light Fight!



Their 'Winter Wonderland' included over 150,000 lights synced up to 25 Christmas songs. They even added a light up dance floor in the driveway!
