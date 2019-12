2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned

EMBED >More News Videos Scott Kintz, a contestant in The Great Chicago Light Fight, set up nearly 40,000 lights outside his Joliet home to spread the Christmas cheer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After thousands voted, we have our 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champion: the Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park.Dominic Kowalczyk has created a 'Winter Wonderland' in his front yard every December since 1990.This year's display includes over 150,000 lights synced up to 25 Christmas songs. The newest addition is a light up dance floor in the driveway.After establishing their house as a local attraction, the Kowalczyk family decided to direct that attention toward a cause. At several spots along the display, they've place donation boxes for a local organization that assists with homelessness: Together We Cope. "It starts with just the family and friends, and then the community all gets together. Tons of people come out here," Kowalczyk said. "It's just grown to be huge."Take a look back at all of this year's finalists.