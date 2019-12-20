great chicago light fight

2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After thousands voted, we have our 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champion: the Kowalczyk family of Tinley Park.

Dominic Kowalczyk has created a 'Winter Wonderland' in his front yard every December since 1990.

This year's display includes over 150,000 lights synced up to 25 Christmas songs. The newest addition is a light up dance floor in the driveway.

After establishing their house as a local attraction, the Kowalczyk family decided to direct that attention toward a cause. At several spots along the display, they've place donation boxes for a local organization that assists with homelessness: Together We Cope.

"It starts with just the family and friends, and then the community all gets together. Tons of people come out here," Kowalczyk said. "It's just grown to be huge."

Take a look back at all of this year's finalists.

FINALIST #1: Kintz Home in Joliet
Scott Kintz, a contestant in The Great Chicago Light Fight, set up nearly 40,000 lights outside his Joliet home to spread the Christmas cheer.



FINALIST #2: Koppers Home in Channahon
Each year, a group of Channahon neighbors come together for a synchronized light show that lifts spirits and spreads joy.



FINALIST #3: Kowalczyk Home in Tinley Park
Dominic Kowalczyk has created a 'Winter Wonderland' at his house every year since 1990 - and he's brought it to new heights for the Great Chicago Light Fight.


FINALIST #4: O'Connor/Mequio Home in Mokena

Scott O'Connor and Paige Mequio's holiday light display is so massive, they're using their neighbors' front lawn too.


FINALIST #5: Reyna Home in Monee
The Reyna family from Monee, Illinois have decked out their front lawn with hand made ornaments.



FINALIST #6: Scheuerman Home in Elmhurst
Olaf is ice skating and singing his way through the holiday season, entertaining families in Elmhurst with his light show!

