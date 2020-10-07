real estate

Homes are selling fast in Chicago, but suburbs are seeing biggest increase

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may have noticed more "for sale" signs in your neighborhood.

Homes are selling fast in Chicago, but it's the suburbs that are seeing the biggest increase.

Maurice Hampton, a realtor and member of the Chicago Association of Realtors, shared some insights with ABC7 Wednesday morning.

"Chicago has a really hot market right now," he said.

"I don't see a slowdown in demand," Hampton said looking toward the winter. "I do believe we're starting to see a strong winter season."
