coronavirus chicago

Downtown Chicago business owners reevaluate amid coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Downtown business owners and renters are reevaluating their properties, as a pandemic and civil unrest continue to disrupt the status quo.

Thom Serafin is continuing to pay rent on his 6,000-square-foot office in River North even though for the most part none of his 12 employees have been in the office since mid-March when COVID-19 sent most of them to work from home.

"I don't anticipate having everybody back in the office at the same time until there's a vaccine with at least six months," said Serafin, of Serafin and Associates.

He said he's reevaluating the need for all this space.

"I could see some arrangement, where three other firms and I could use this office 12 months out of the year ... everybody makes out," he said.

A lot of other companies are doing the same. Chicago's bustling Downtown has more closely resembled a ghost town since the pandemic hit.

And the civil unrest that has brought protests, chaos and looting to the city has been another strong reason for some wanting to leave.

RELATED: Chicago looting leaves residents feeling unsafe, ready to leave city, property management company tells mayor
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago property management president tells Mayor Lightfoot residents don't feel safe.



Marshall Pierce and Co. jewelers has a high-profile location on Michigan Avenue. It received relatively minor damage during the looting, but with little foot traffic on Michigan Avenue this year business is down significantly.

"I love Chicago; I will always be optimistic about the city. But I think right now there's a lot of work to be done to restore confidence in the city," said Evan Bern, of Pierce jewelers.

Despite the setbacks of 2020, however, some analysts say the long-term outlook for Downtown real estate is not all bad.

Brian Rogal writes about commercial real estate for Bisnow.

"Chicago is where young people want to live, corporations want to hire these people ... there are still gonna be corporations that wanna be Downtown," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopriver northprotestcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagovandalismcoronavirus outbreaklootingcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois reports 1,834 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
Chicago could be next COVID-19 hotspot, researchers warn
Illinois reports 1,645 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths
Illinois reports 1,549 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths Tuesday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago could be next COVID-19 hotspot, researchers warn
Lightfoot highlights police reform model of replacing officers in some situations
IL lawmaker charged with filing false tax return
American Academy of Pediatrics releases kids face mask guidance
Illinois reports 1,834 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Trump wants to ease showerhead rule to keep his hair 'perfect'
Show More
IL unemployment fraud could lead to tax trouble for victims: FBI
58K still without power days after severe storms; south suburbs hit hardest
Missing Chicago woman found dead in Humboldt Park
Chicago looters must be prosecuted for actions: FOP president
Property manager: Chicago homeowners feel unsafe, ready to leave after looting
More TOP STORIES News