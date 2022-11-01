Alleged student assault at Flossmoor, IL high school under investigation

District 233 is investigating an alleged assault involving two students on-campus at Homewood Flossmoor High School.

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban high school is investigating an alleged assault that took place Monday on campus.

It happened at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

In a note to families, school officials said they are cooperating with a police investigation.

In the letter, District 233 said it is aware of an alleged assault at Homewood-Flossmoor High School involving two students on-campus Monday morning.

The school superintendent and the principal are asking parents to call police if they or their child has any information about what happened.

The letter also says:

"While we cannot share specifics about the situation due to the ongoing investigation and confidentiality of the minors, we are communicating with students and families the information we can. We will provide additional information as the situation develops."

The superintendent and the principal are telling students to contact their social worker or school counselor if they need support.