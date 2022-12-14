WATCH LIVE

Family sues Homewood-Flossmoor High School after alleged sexual assault during class

The family's lawyer said they hope to shine a light on the school's 'culture of sexual and physical violence.'

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 2:58AM
Homewood-Flossmoor HS students walk out over sex assault allegations
Homewood-Flossmoor High School students held a walkout after a female student said she was sexually assaulted by a classmate in theater class.

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is suing Homewood-Flossmoor High School after their daughter said she was sexually assaulted during a theater class on Oct. 31.

The family's lawyer said they hope to shine a light on the "culture of sexual and physical violence" at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

And, they want to ensure that changes are made.

District 233 Superintendent Dr. Scott Wakeley responded, saying, "We are reviewing the allegations with counsel and preparing to respond. We deny the allegations set out in the complaint and we will assert a vigorous defense on behalf of the district itself and its employees."

