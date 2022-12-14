Family sues Homewood-Flossmoor High School after alleged sexual assault during class

The family's lawyer said they hope to shine a light on the school's 'culture of sexual and physical violence.'

Homewood-Flossmoor High School students held a walkout after a female student said she was sexually assaulted by a classmate in theater class.

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is suing Homewood-Flossmoor High School after their daughter said she was sexually assaulted during a theater class on Oct. 31.

The family's lawyer said they hope to shine a light on the "culture of sexual and physical violence" at Homewood-Flossmoor High School.

SEE ALSO | 'Culture of sexual violence': Mom speaks out after student allegedly sexually assaulted at school

And, they want to ensure that changes are made.

District 233 Superintendent Dr. Scott Wakeley responded, saying, "We are reviewing the allegations with counsel and preparing to respond. We deny the allegations set out in the complaint and we will assert a vigorous defense on behalf of the district itself and its employees."

RELATED | Homewood-Flossmoor students hold walkout after sexual assault allegations

The video in the player above is from a previous report.