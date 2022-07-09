Lipizzan Stallion performances return to Tempel Farms in Old Creek Mill Creek

horses

Special segment honors military veterans
OLD MILL CREEK, Ill. (WLS) -- The majestic white horses known as Tempel Lipizzans stallions return for a 39th season at Tempel Farms in Old Mill Creek in Lake County, Illinois.

Guests are invited throughout the summer to experience a one-of-a-kind performance filled with synchronized movements and harmony set to classical music.

A new option this year is the VIP experience, which gives guests a front row seat, priority access to the stallion stables following the show, plus wine and light bites. "We created an experience for our guests that pairs well with the beauty and elegance of the performance," says Esther Buonanno, Program director . Tickets are $80 per person.

