Meet the Jumping Juniors: Double Dutch program passes along jump rope passion to next generation

Two Chicago women transformed their hobby into an outlet and opportunity for their kids, grandkids, and hundreds more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago women are sharing their love of Double Dutch with a new generation.

During the pandemic, a local mom and a grandmother pulled out their jump ropes.

What was supposed to be a short-term activity has become a league that now competes.

The Jumping Juniors practiced at Tuley Park Wednesday as they prepared to compete this Saturday against Double Dutch jumpers from across the country.

Before the pandemic, these girls from around Chicago had never jumped.

"I saw TV, electronics, everybody was on the phones, iPads, no exercise," co-founder Lolita Scott said.

It was hard to see children cooped up inside.

"The kids weren't happy, they were basically in the house doing nothing," Scott said.

Co-founder Paulette Jones agreed that it was time for a change.

"We need to get these kids out, introduce them to what we had as a child - some old school fun," Jones said.

Scott and Jones decided to pass on their Double Dutch knowledge to the next generation.

"We were both jumping every weekend and we were saying our own kids don't know how to jump, and we definitely need to do something and teach our own kids how to jump," Scott said.

So they did in 2020. Since then, they have had 300 girls go through their Double Dutch camps, and 22 who compete.

Scott, a career counselor, and Jones, an accountant, took what was a hobby for them and turned it into an outlet and opportunity for their kids, grandkids, and many other girls.

In addition to teaching the skills of this ancient activity, the women also offer lessons in life skills and conflict resolution

"It brings joy to our heart to see the girls grow introducing them to new things," said Jones.

"For them to have someplace to come and feel safe and adults they know care about them... to have that bond with them and they know they can come talk with us about pretty much anything is a great feeling," said Scott.

The competition starts on Saturday at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center at 11 a.m. You can buy tickets to watch.

If you have a young lady who might want to get jumping, Jumping Juniors opens registration for its spring session next month.