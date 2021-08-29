Quick Tip

Negotiating tips: How to get better prices with these expert recommendations

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

How to negotiate to get better prices amid inflation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- No one wants to spend more on something than they have to.

Check out these expert recommendations on how to beat those higher prices and overall inflation.

According to the Consumer Price Index, 80% of last month's price increases have been traced to new and used cars, lodging, and transportation services.

The Shapiro Negotiations Institute has tips on getting better prices:

  • Make sure to do your research and see if any other items are on the market similar to the one you're looking to purchase or rent.

  • Build a relationship with the other party, whether you're buying a used car from a salesman or a private owner, small talk is important to improve communication.

  • Try throwing out a mid-range price lower than the price listed on cars, transportation services or lodging and see how they respond.

  • Lastly, remember to ask about discounts, coupons, promotions or incentive programs that you may qualify for. You might also find out there's a cash discount if paid in full.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    personal financequick tipi teamnegotiations
    Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QUICK TIP
    Beware of eviction moratorium scammers
    Beware of scam texts posing as state agencies
    Quick Tip: Best ways to keep track of COVID-19 vaccine card
    Scammers target festival-goers with fake tickets, vaccination cards
    TOP STORIES
    Lyons brothers in custody after 2 bodies found buried in backyard
    19-year-old pregnant woman pulled from Lake Michigan ID'd
    Will Ida be worse than Katrina? EXPLAINED
    Grubhub, DoorDash misled restaurants, customers: Chicago
    Marine from IN among US troops killed in Kabul attack
    Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields wows with touchdown throw in final p...
    Vigil hopes to bring awareness to drug addiction, overdoses
    Show More
    Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Lawndale: police
    Chicago Weather: Isolated storms, warm and muggy Saturday night
    Legacy of Tuskegee Airmen lives on in south suburban Robbins
    Biden says another attack in Afghanistan 'highly likely' over weekend
    18 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
    More TOP STORIES News