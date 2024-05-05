Hubbard Street Dance Chicago presents Spring Series: 'Of Joy' at the Harris Theater

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago announced program selections for Spring Series: Of Joy, the final installment of Season 46, Abundance.

The engagement will include four unique works, once again showcasing the company's adaptability and deep appreciation for the universal language of dance. A Company Premiere by Johan Inger and several critically acclaimed reprises will constitute the program.

The Spring Series will be presented at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in the Loop from May 17 to the 19th.

"Of Joy is a choreographic tapestry that invites the audience to explore a dynamic range of styles, emotions and narratives, demonstrating the boundless creativity within the field of dance," Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell said. "The vibrant selection of works celebrate the diversity, beauty, and innovation inherent to the art form."

Tickets for the Season 46 Spring program are available by calling the Hubbard Street Box Office at 312-850-9744, or by visiting www.hubbardstreetdance.com/of-joy.

Prices start at $15.