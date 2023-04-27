Chicago police said a man was robbed at gunpoint in Humboldt Park at Grand and Christiana minutes after an armed robbery near Central Park and Thomas.

Chicago crime: 2 men robbed at gunpoint minutes apart in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies that happened on Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The first robbery happened around 5:45 a.m. near Central Park and Thomas, police said. A man said two men hit him over the head with a gun and robbed him.

Police said about 15 minutes later, a man was robbed while standing outside his car at Grand and Christiana.

Neither man was seriously hurt.

