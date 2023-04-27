Chicago police issue alert about string of carjackings

Chicago police have issued an alert about a rash of carjackings, including in Lincoln Park, Edgewater and Bucktown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert about a series of similar carjackings this week.

Police said they're looking for four men in their late teens to early 20s.All of them have been wearing masks.

Police believe they are responsible for a rash of recent armed carjackings. Each time, the group approaches the victim then steals their car or other belongings.

Multiple offenders are armed, and police said they have been seen using a black sedan, a red Kia SUV and a black Toyota SUV.

There have been at least seven incidents since Monday in neighborhoods including Bucktown, North Center, Edgewater, Rogers Park, Ukrainian Village.

The carjackings occurred in the:

-3600-block of North Wolcott on 24 Apr 2023 at 11:08 p.m.,

-5900-block of North Ridge on 25 Apr 2023 at 3:15 a.m.,

-2800-block of North Wolcott on 25 Apr 2023 at 4:30 a.m.,.

-600-block of West 18th St on 25 Apr 2023 at 5:10 a.m.,

-7200-block of North Clark St on 25 Apr 2023 at 6:29 a.m.,.

-1100-block of West Wrightwood Ave on 25 Apr 2023 at 9:10 p.m.,

-900-block of North Western Ave on 25 Apr 2023 at 9:35 p.m.

One of the carjackings occurred Tuesday night in Lincoln Park in the 1100-block of West Wrightwood Avenue.

Police said a group of men forced a woman out of her car as she was parking.

Surveillance video shows the suspects getting out of her stolen car nearby, then speeding away in a different one.

"It was really heart-breaking to hear another woman outside my window screaming for help like that," a person who did not want to be identified said.

The most recent carjacking happened on Tuesday night in the the 900 block of North Western Avenue, which is represented by 26th Ward Alderman Roberto Maldonado. He said there needs to be an increased presence of officers in neighborhoods everywhere, along with more surveillance technology.

"We don't have enough police officers as it is," Maldonado said. "So, if we have massive numbers of cameras spread throughout all the neighborhoods equally, then we may see a diminution."

Police said in one of the carjackings, one offender fired shots as a victim tried to get away.

Police said the group is typically approaching people who are seated in their cars.

Chicago police are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times, and to be free of any distractions.

If you see one of these crimes unfold, you're asked to call 911 right away.

