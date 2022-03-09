2nd teen dies after his brother is killed in Huntington Beach crash involving city truck: Officials

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- A second teenager has died after a car crash in southern California that claimed the life of his older brother, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Jeremy Page, 17, and his 18-year-old brother Joshua were on their way to school Monday morning when their truck collided with a city vehicle. The collision happened about 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Newland Street and Yorktown Avenue.
Joshua died Monday, and on Tuesday morning officials confirmed his younger brother succumbed to his injuries.
The two brothers, both students at Huntington Beach's Edison High School, were described as standout football players and students.
Police said the 38-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, which is owned the city of Huntington Beach, was uninjured.
A vigil for the victims took place at Edison High School Monday evening.
Joshua Page was remembered as "a giant teddy bear."
"It's pretty tough because he was one of my close friends. He was always telling me he wouldn't let anybody mess with me or do anything to me," Joshua's friend Mahad Mukhtar said. "It's pretty tough to see him go so soon."
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Investigators said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be factors in the crash.
"I am so sorry to hear about the tragic traffic collision that took place this morning," Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize said in a statement. "On behalf of myself and the City Council, we wish to extend our sincerest condolences to the families impacted by this terrible accident."
Due to the involvement of a Huntington Beach municipal vehicle, the investigation will be led by the Irvine Police Department.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Page family.
