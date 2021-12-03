I-57 SB closed after pedestrian hit, killed near milepost 329 in Will County, ISP says

WILL COUNTY, Ill. -- Interstate 57 is closed Friday morning after a pedestrian was fatally struck while in the southbound lane of traffic, according to Illinois State Police.The pedestrian was hit by a passing vehicle just after 7:30 a.m. near milepost 329 in Will County, ISP said.All lanes of I-57 southbound near milepost 329 are closed while police investigate the crash.No other details were released by police at this time.