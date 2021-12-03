Semi drags car down I-294 in shocking dashcam video as driver waves out window | VIDEO

ELMHURST, Ill. -- Shocking dashcam footage shows a car being dragged by a semi-truck on Interstate 294 in the Chicago area on Tuesday, November 30.This footage, shot by Grzegorz Buczynski - a resident of Justice, Illinois - shows a vehicle being dragged on the right side of the semi-truck near the Roosevelt Road exit in Elmhurst.In Buczynski's video, a person waves out of the driver's-side window as their car is dragged by the semi.Illinois State Police said no injuries were reported. Two lanes of the highway were briefly closed while they dealt with the incident, reports said.