Semi drags car down I-294 in shocking dashcam video as driver waves out window | VIDEO

By Finnian Curran, Storyful
Shocking dashcam video shows semi drag car down highway in Elmhurst

ELMHURST, Ill. -- Shocking dashcam footage shows a car being dragged by a semi-truck on Interstate 294 in the Chicago area on Tuesday, November 30.

This footage, shot by Grzegorz Buczynski - a resident of Justice, Illinois - shows a vehicle being dragged on the right side of the semi-truck near the Roosevelt Road exit in Elmhurst.

In Buczynski's video, a person waves out of the driver's-side window as their car is dragged by the semi.

RELATED: Dashcam video shows Idaho trooper nearly struck by crashing truck

Illinois State Police said no injuries were reported. Two lanes of the highway were briefly closed while they dealt with the incident, reports said.
