Illinois mask mandate now in effect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois' statewide indoor mask mandate is now back in effect.This applies to everyone 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.Gov. JB Pritzker announced the mask requirements and a vaccine mandate for educators last week and said it would go into effect Monday.The mask mandate applies to gyms, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, health clubs and other indoor venues.Pritzker said his number one concern is keeping the health care system available, not only for people suffering from COVID, but for others as well.The mask mandate will not be lifted until the hospitalization numbers go down, the governor said.