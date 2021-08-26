Gov. Pritzker mask mandate: Governor expected to announce new COVID policy, sources say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10931204" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Masks are flying off store shelves once again, as mandates return to help stop the surge of COVID-19 cases.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Sources have confirmed to ABC7 Eyewitness News that Gov. JB Pritzker will announce a statewide indoor mask mandate Thursday morning.According to those sources, the mandate will apply to anyone aged 2 or older, regardless of vaccination status, but it's not yet clear when and for how long the decision be in effect.The mask mandate will apply to gyms, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, health clubs and other indoor venues. Specifics are expected to come when the governor officially announces the policy at 10 a.m.Pritzker will also announce a vaccine mandate for all education employees for K-12 and higher education statewide, the sources said. Anyone who does not get a COVID vaccine will have to submit for weekly COVID testing, according to the sources.The governor had previously announced a mask mandate for all K-12 schools and daycares to combat the spread of COVID-19 among children, most of whom are not yet approved to receive a COVID vaccine.He also hinted Wednesday that new mitigations were coming."We're going to look at what we need to do at the state level to expand either mask mandates or vaccine mandates, again, based upon the need to lower the pressure on our hospitals," Pritzker said at the time.Recently Chicago and Cook County both brought back their indoor mask mandates for the same age groups. There are narrow exceptions, such as removing a mask while eating or drinking in bars, restaurants or other establishments.Many businesses are concerned indoor capacity limits could be next."There's a lot of restaurants, even myself, will close temporarily if there's a restriction on occupancy," said Sam Sanchez with the Illinois Restaurant Association.