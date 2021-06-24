Illinois COVID Update: United Center vaccine site closing as IL reports 258 cases, 8 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United Center mass COVID vaccination site is closing Thursday, after administering 300,000 lifesaving shots.The site opened in March, and the need for vaccination continues.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's concerned about the more transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19. The majority of Delta cases in the state are in Chicago.There are 84 Delta variant cases in Illinois, according to state health officials. And 70 of them are in Chicago.Pediatric experts say parents should still focus on outdoor activities, wearing masks and social distancing, as some children remain unvaccinated and more susceptible to the variant.Illinois public health officials reported 258 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths Wednesday.There have been 1,389,892 total COVID cases, including 23,173 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 43,928 specimens for a total of 25,535,634 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 17 to June 23, is 0.9%.As of Tuesday night, 492 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those,114 patients were in the ICU and 51 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 12,288,242 vaccines have been administered in Illinois since Tuesday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 31,164. There were 27,737 vaccines administered in Illinois Tuesday.The city of Chicago will open a Pfizer vaccination site at Malcom X College, as part of the transition away from fixed vaccination sites, with more of a focus on pop-up and mobile vaccination events.A press conference discussing the United Center site closing will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.