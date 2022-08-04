Illinois sales tax holiday begins Friday on many back-to-school supplies, Gov. Pritzker announces

Sales tax in Illinois will be reduced for some back-to-school supplies this month

Starting Friday, shoppers can save an extra 5% on sales tax for back-to-school clothes and supplies.

BROADVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A sales tax holiday takes effect Friday in Illinois on many back-to-school supplies.

It could mean significant savings for many families.

Gov. JB Pritzker spoke about the holiday Thursday morning in west suburban Broadview.

You have 10 days to shop for less.

Starting Friday, shoppers can save an extra 5% on sales tax for back-to-school clothes and supplies.

RELATED: Illinois sales tax holiday to help families save on back-to-school shopping | See qualifying items

On Thursday morning, Pritzker announced that, instead of paying 6.25% sales tax, shoppers will pay 1.25% for school supplies and clothing.

Here's what you need to know:

Eligible items include school uniforms, coats, sneakers and any outdoor gear less than $125 per item.

Eligible school supplies include book bags, calculators and other items student use.

Teachers can also take advantage of the tax break for items they need.

The governor said the tax break is possible because the state is in a surplus, and also promises rebates for residents and homeowners.

You have from Friday until Aug. 14 to shop.

For more information, visit illinois.gov.