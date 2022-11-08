Election Day: Rep. Sean Casten, Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau vie for remapped IL 6th District

Two-term incumbent Democrat Sean Casten is facing off against Republican Keith Pekau, who is the currently mayor of Orland Park, in Illinois' 6th Congressional District.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sean Casten was first elected to Congress in 2018, a year that saw a blue wave with Democrats capturing the House of Representatives off the heels of a backlash against then-President Donald Trump.

The climate scientist turned politician is seeking reelection to a third term representing the 6th Congressional District, which was remapped this year.

Casten defeated fellow Democratic incumbent Marie Newman in the June primary, weeks after the death of his 17-year old daughter Gwen.

On the campaign trail, Casten has advocated for abortion rights.

On Election Day, he is confident that even though he is new to many of his constituents, Casten said he is still connecting with them.

Casten's opponent is Republican candidate and Orland Park mayor, Keith Pekau.

The 6th Congressional District has drawn national attention and is one of many suburban races in the nation that could tip the balance of power in Washington.

Pekau has been outspoken against governor Pritzker's mask and vaccine mandates, and has made the state of the economy and fighting crime the focus of his campaign.

"I've done the things you need to do to control inflation, which is cut costs in the village. I've cut that in the village and we focus on things that matter: roads, parks, and things that people care about," Pekau said. "And crime. My record is very clear. We have the lowest crime we've had in 27 years."

