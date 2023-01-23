DuPage County sheriff criticized for refusing to enforce new Illinois assault weapons ban

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The sheriff of DuPage County is refusing to enforce the new Illinois assault weapon ban, and now several members of Congress have joined the vocal outrage against his defiance.

Assault-style guns are no longer legal to buy in the state, and owning them unless they are properly registered is also illegal, according to the new ban. Now groups like Moms Demand Action and other gun control supporters are pushing against county sheriffs who have vowed not to enforce the new law.

"When I call 911, it's the sheriff's office that comes to my home," said Holly Blastic of Moms Demand Action. "It's very concerning to me that I have a sheriff who doesn't think he need to enforce this law."

Her sheriff is DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick. Four congressmen and women, along with several state and country representatives, are calling on Mendrick to enforce the new law.

"The sheriff's position is dangerous and is also unconstitutional," said Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL 6).

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL 8) pointed to the mass shooting during the Lunar New Year celebrations in California in which the gunman used a weapon that would have been illegal in Illinois.

"We can't wait another minute for the sheriff to do his duty because lives depend on it," Krishnamoorthi said.

Mendrick issued a statement Monday afternoon saying in part, "There is absolutely nothing that we are doing or not doing that would make a mass shooting more accessible in DuPage County. In fact, I have asked on multiple occasions to increase penalties on all existing gun crimes..."

"In his estimation they're asking him to go after legal gun owners and that's where he has a problem with the law," said former Republican state representative Jeanne Ives.

Enforcement of the assault weapons ban is likely to get a lot of discussion during Tuesday morning's DuPage County board meeting. Leaders on both sides areencouraging supporters to show up.

Monday afternoon the state of Illinois filed an appeal to a judge's ruling that put the assault weapons ban on hold for some parties. That temporary restraining order that came down Friday night and only applies to four federal firearm license dealers and 862 Illinois citizens who are signed plaintiffs in a downstate lawsuit against the law.