Assault weapons ban Illinois: Judge expected to rule on temporary restraining order for new law

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A downstate judge is expected to rule Friday on whether to grant a temporary restraining order to put a "pause" on a new law that bans many assault weapons in Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed the law earlier this month.

Since then, it's faced push-back from gun owners and even some area sheriffs.

At least three lawsuits have been filed challenging the ban.

An emergency hearing was held Wednesday to try to stop the new Illinois assault weapons law from being enforced.

The first two suits were filed in state court. The latest challenge to the state's assault weapons ban was filed in federal court by the Illinois State Rifle Association.

In the Effingham County case, the attorney said his lawsuit is more so about the way this law was adopted, saying it is unconstitutional

The suit was filed by Tom DeVore, last year's Republican nominee for Illinois attorney general, on behalf of hundreds of plaintiffs.

He's also seeking an immediate temporary restraining order.

"The Illinois legislature wants to pass a law that restricts gun rights? Then they need to pass it procedural appropriate," DeVore said.

DeVore said the lawsuit is not focused on federal gun rights.

"Whether a restriction is good, bad, illegal or not, or violates the Second Amendment, those are for the federal court. And right now, for the state court, these issues are just as big, dealing with the political gamesmanship and the lack of equal protection that's going on right here in Illinois," he said.

In another lawsuit filed in downstate Crawford County, Attorney Thomas Maag cites legal precedent.

"Firearms of these types that have traditionally been held for lawful purposes simply may not be banned," Maag said.

Other groups, including the Illinois Gun Rights Alliance, are promising more lawsuits in federal court.

"We anticipate getting some type of injunctive relief very quickly once we file," said Dan Eldridge, with the Gun Rights Alliance.

The suits name a number of defendants, including Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly.

The suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois by a St. Clair County resident, two gun stores, the Illinois State Rifle Association and two other organizations also names Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and other Illinois officials.

It calls the law unconstitutional, saying this assault weapons law was adopted for "self serving political purposes."

The executive director of the ISRA said in a press release that "This new law makes criminals out of law-abiding citizens."

Executive Director Richard Pearson goes on to say, "The real problem is that there are existing gun laws that do not work because they are not enforced."

The gun legislation came about after a deadly mass shooting during Highland Park's annual July Fourth parade.

Pritzker said he remains confident the law will withstand challenges, pointing out that Illinois is the ninth state to pass an assault weapons ban.

"Assault weapons are killing literally dozens of people at a time and injuring many more. This is the type of weapon that should be kept off the streets," Gov. Pritzker said.

A number of county sheriffs around the state have publicly vowed not to enforce the new law, prompting an open letter signed by 16 state legislators, criticizing DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick.

"They cannot pick and choose which laws they enforce. They must enforce them all," said Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-49th District.

"I don't think we're picking and choosing, I think it's a matter of how we're interpreting it," Mendrick said. "I don't think we're interpreting this the same way."

This is expected to be a lengthy legal process, as several other lawsuits are expected to be filed.