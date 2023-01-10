Assault weapons ban Illinois: IL House expected to vote on, pass amended gun bill

The Illinois Senate passed its version of an assault weapons ban bill on Monday night, about 6 months after the Highland Park parade shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois House is expected to vote Tuesday on an amended version of the assault weapons bill passed Monday night in the state Senate.

It was certainly cause for celebration for Gov. JB Pritzker, who danced the night away at his Inaugural Gala Monday, with a special performance by Bruno Mars.

Only hours earlier, before the Senate vote, Pritzker took the oath of office for a second term, saying stricter gun laws are a top priority, with the big push coming six months after the deadly shooting in Highland Park.

"When I campaigned for reelection and promised to pass an assault weapons ban, eight states already had one, very soon, Illinois must be the ninth," Pritzker said.

But, the passage was not without debate.

"Here we are today. We're gonna make felons out of taxpayers," said Republican state Sen. Chapin Rose.

The Senate bill does make a modification from the bill the House passed on what high-capacity magazines would be banned. For long guns, it would be for those with more than 10 rounds. For handguns, it would be those with more than 15 rounds.

"This will not solve the problem, but this is absolutely a step in the right direction," said Senate President Don Harmon.

The bill now goes back to the Illinois House for consideration. They go back into session at noon on Tuesday.

If approved, Pritzker has said he would sign it into law.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised the progress on the bill.

"I haven't read the bill, like I said the devil's in the details, but at least in the broad strokes, I think this is significant and important progress," Lightfoot said.

The bill got a joint endorsement Monday night from the governor, the House speaker, along with the Senate president.