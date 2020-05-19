coronavirus chicago

Chicago Coronavirus: South Side Ford plant reopens with sanitation, social distancing measures in place

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of United Auto Workers employees returned to the Ford factory on Chicago's South Side for the first time in two months Monday.

While the doors have been closed and employees not collecting paychecks, the UAW union has been working with Ford to establish safety measures for the 4,500 workers at the plant.

Employees had to fill out a survey before even returning to work, pass temperature checks, and were given safety kits. There were hand sanitizer stations throughout the plant, employees said, and they were given safety kits that included hand sanitizer and disposable face masks.

"They've done really good trying to make sure everybody is safe upon return," said employee Markeita Morris. "It's clean and fresh in there. You can smell the sanitizer."

While some employees said they felt perfectly safe with all the new measures, other said the nature of an assembly line is just not conducive to following those regulations.

"It gets over 100 degrees in here in the summer, and just standing there is bad enough," said one employee, who asked not to be identified. "I mean, when we're working we're sweating, you have to take a drive of water, what do you have to do? You have to take your mask off to get a drink of water. If your hands are all dirty, now your mask is all dirty too. And they give you two masks."

The union said they are working with Ford to make adjustments to the safety measures as workflow starts to return to normal, including adding extra fans and more plexiglass partitions to common eating areas.

Ford issued a statement about the measures, saying, "Our employees received face masks and safety glasses when they arrived, as well as face shields for those who requested them. Employees were provided care kits at their workstations on the production line."
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagohegewischsafetycoronavirus chicagocoronavirusmanufacturingfordcovid 19
