Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions

READ: GOVERNOR JB PRITZKER'S FULL 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan calls for reopening the state in five phases after meeting key benchmarks.The plan splits Illinois into four regions: Northeast, North-Central, Central, and South, allowing each to move separately through the phases.As part of Phase Two of the plan, non-essential retail businesses can open for pickup and delivery and golf and some other outdoor activities allowed with strict rules.To get to Phase Three, officials say infection rates, hospitalizations and demand for ICU beds must be stable or declining. That would allow manufacturing, offices, retail and services, including hair salons, to reopen. Non-essential gatherings of ten or less would be allowed.In Phase Four, any region would have to report a continued decline in infection rates and hospitalizations. That would allow restaurants and bars, child care and schools to reopen with safety rules and gatherings of up to 50 would be allowed.Phase Five would mean the economy would fully open, likely after a treatment or vaccine.