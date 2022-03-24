coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,723 new cases, 15 deaths

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

BA.2 subvariant likely to become dominant in Chicago, Arwady says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,723 new COVID cases and 15 related deaths Thursday, along with the fewest hospitalizations since July 11.

IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,059,915 total COVID cases, including 33,293 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

WATCH | Dr. Allison Arwady gives Chicago COVID-19 update
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Allison Arwady announces changes to the Chicago COVID Travel Advisory.



The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.4%.

Moderna COVID vaccine performs as well in children as it does in adults, company says

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 99,022 new specimens for a total of 56,801,086 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 463 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 69 patients were in the ICU, and 28 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,307,081 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday, and 64.25% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 7,441.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislake countycook countydupage countymchenry countydekalb countykane countykendall countygrundy countylasalle countykankakee countywill countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopening illinoiscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 1,114 new COVID cases, 18 deaths
BA.2 subvariant likely to become dominant in Chicago, Arwady says
COVID outbreak prompts return to masks at North Side school
Illinois reports 753 new COVID cases, 0 deaths
TOP STORIES
2nd Chicago free gas giveaway smoother but not without hiccups
Body of Palos Hills Marine stabbed to death returns home | LIVE
Lightfoot selects Nicole Lee for 11th Ward alderman | Live
Ravinia releases full 2022 schedule
In 1st full year of COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago lost over 91K residents
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons
CTA train service resumes after track power outage on North Side
Show More
Former IL Rep. Acevedo gets 6 months in prison in case tied to Madigan
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher: police
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Senate committee wraps up hearings on Jackson's nomination
Chicago Weather: Chilly with rain/snow showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News