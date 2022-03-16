coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,031 new cases, 25 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois reported 1,031 new COVID cases and 25 related deaths Wednesday with fewer than 600 patients hospitalized with the virus statewide.

IDPH notes that "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low as IDPH and local health departments move away from reviewing and processing COVID-19 death records over the weekend. Those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,050,647 total COVID cases, including 33,164 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 1.4%, which is unchanged from Tuesday.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 92,071 new specimens for a total of 56,101,517 since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday night, 598 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 94 patients were in the ICU, and 41 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 21,257,672 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 64.12% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,511.

