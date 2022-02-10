coronavirus illinois

COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 5,419 new cases, 116 deaths

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
What to make of loosening COVID restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 5,419 new COVID cases and related 116 deaths Thursday.

There have been 2,982,083 total COVID cases, including 31,679 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 5.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 181,053 new specimens for a total of 52,553,574 since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 2,380 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 432 patients were in the ICU, and 238 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 20,803,108 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday, and 62.92% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,334.

Cook County is offering $100 Visa gift cards for anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a Cook County Health site until February 13. The promostion is open to anyone five and older who received a first, second or booster shot.
