COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 2,734 new cases, 8 deaths; total case count passes 3M

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,734 new COVID cases and eight related deaths Monday.

There have been 3,001,771 total COVID cases, including 32,019 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

RELATED | Cook County, Chicago mask mandate, proof of vaccine requirement to lift with state's; reaction mixed

On Friday, 5,311 cases were reported; on Saturday, 3,157 cases were reported and on Sunday, 3,067 cases were reported.

There were 87 deaths Friday, 79 on Saturday and 50 on Sunday.

The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 4.1%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 83,923 new specimens for a total of 53,083,826 since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,811 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, Of those, 370 patients were in the ICU, and 200 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Archdiocese mask mandate lifts; questions remain for other schools after Pritzker decision

A total of 23,448,145 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 63.14% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,116.
