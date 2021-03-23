Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,832 new coronavirus cases, 13 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,832 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths on Tuesday.IDPH reported a total of 1,224,915 COVID-19 cases, including 21,116 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.As of Monday night, 1,270 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 272 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 49,739 specimens for a total of 19,726,135 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 16-22 is 2.9%. For the past 12 days, test positivity has either held steady or increased each day, climbing from 2.5% to 2.9%.A total of 5,796,305 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 6,211,205.A total of 4,818,097 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Monday night, including 363,235 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 91,000 doses. There were 70,252 doses reported administered in Illinois Monday.As of Tuesday, 64% of Illinoisans 65 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 30% of Illinoisans aged 16 and older have received their first dose. In order for Illinois to move into Gov. Pritzker's Bridge Phase of reopening, 70% of residents 65 and older must have received at least their first dose of vaccine. In order to move into Phase 5 of reopening, at least 50% of residents 16 and older must have received at least their first dose of vaccine.The deaths reported Tuesday include:-Champaign County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s-St. Clair County: 1 male 50s-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s