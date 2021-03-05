coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,740 new coronavirus cases, 42 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker was expected to discuss a new Cook County partnership and announce a COVID-19 vaccines awareness campaign Friday morning after Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 1,740 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 deaths on Thursday.

Pritzker will speak at Family Christian Health Center in Chicago about a new Federally Qualified Health Center partnership.

IDPH reported a total of 1,193,260 COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 20,668 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday night, 1,200 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 260 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 73,990 specimens for a total of 18,389,512 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 25-March 3 is 2.9%.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

A total of 3,563,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 4,007,475.

When will kids be able to get COVID vaccine?


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg answers COVID-19 questions.



IDPH reports that a total of 2,993,543 vaccine doses have been administered, including 330,328 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 78,942 .

The deaths reported Thursday include:

-Bureau County: 1 male 50s
-Champaign County: 1 male 80s
-Cook County: 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 3 males 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
-Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s
-Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
-Macon County: 1 male 80s
-Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

-McLean County: 1 male 70s
-Monroe County; 1 male 80s
-Morgan County: 1 female 70s
-Ogle County: 1 male 80s
-Peoria County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
-Sangamon County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
-Stephenson County: 1 female 100+
-Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 female 90s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoischicagovaccinescoronavirus testingjb pritzkercoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
United Center vaccine sign-up continues despite some early glitches
Elmhurst schools hold firm to saliva COVID testing plan for students
United Center, Des Plaines vaccination sites open for appointments
COVID patient who went viral gets vaccine from doctor who saved him
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 fatally, on I-57 on South Side
United Center vaccine sign-up continues despite some early glitches
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
DNA test reveals woman's dad wanted by FBI for murder
1 of 2 teens convicted in WI Slender Man stabbing to ask for release
Metra train crashes into car in Wheeling; delays expected
Blackhawks' Brent Seabrook announces retirement
Show More
Lawsuit filed against OC man who started GoFundMe for Starbucks barista
Chicago police sergeant demands change after officer's suicide
Van crashes into NYC outdoor dining area, bus stop; 7 injured
The world's first and only Black-owned sliced bread company
IDNR investigating numerous duck, geese deaths at NW Indiana lake
More TOP STORIES News