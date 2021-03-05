United Center COVID vaccine sign-up continues with appointments available on Zocdoc

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The United Center vaccine site is getting closer to being operational with thousands of people registered for appointments.A team from the U.S. Army is expected to arrive Friday to support the work being done with a new tent is being erected for drive-up vaccinations.Thursday, thousands of people including Nancy Lilley of Plainfield were frustrated right as appointments opened at 8:30 a.m."As soon as I get to the point where you can actually choose an appointment, it would circle back around, it would just keep me in a loop," Lilley said.City officials say despite some early glitches with the appointment-making website ZocDoc and issues with the overwhelmed call in option, almost 28,000 seniors had registered by phone and online by mid-afternoon.The site is offering 110,000 appointment slots but seniors will continue to have exclusive access to them until 4 p.m. Sunday.An organization trying to help immigrants and undocumented people get registered online also said the system proved frustrating. The alternative, calling the phone line, was even worse."We were on hold for so long, you know, 20, 30, 40 minutes on hold trying to get a hold of somebody," said Sarah Walker of Right 2 Family Vaccine Campaign. Andin the end, they never got through to the hotline.Dr. Arwady said the system is equipped to handle about 600 calls at any one moment, so the amount of demand will affect how easy or difficult it is to get through."But keep calling," she said. "There are appointments, and then we'll work to get folks in."City officials say Initial drive-thru appointments were all booked Thursday but walk-up appointments are still available.The United Center site will be the biggest in the state. It will have a soft opening next Tuesday.Another mass vaccination site opens Friday in Des Plaines.Appointments for all 18,000 spots were booked in a matter of hours Thursday. This site is for Cook County residents only.It will be the state's first large-scale location to administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose vaccination.