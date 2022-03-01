COVID Illinois Update: IL reports 1,841 new cases, 40 deaths; Gov. Pritzker to give update

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11591984" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Infectious disease expert Dr. Robert Citronberg from Advocate Aurora Health andwers COVID-19 questions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,841 new COVID cases and 40 related deaths Tuesday.This comes as Governor JB Pritzker will deliver an update on the state's COVID response at RUSH Hospital Tuesday afternoon.There have been at least 3,033,061 total COVID cases, including 32,803 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.The seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 2.0%,.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 62,765 new specimens for a total of 54,708,141 since the pandemic began.As of Monday night, 958 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 179 patients were in the ICU, and 85 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.A total of 21,118,650 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Monday, and 63.75% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 13,422.