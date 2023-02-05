'Worth the wait': Hundreds get chance to restore driving privileges at Malcolm X College

Roughly 700 people got help to restore their drivers licenses at Malcolm X College in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a second chance at getting back on the road.

Tiffany Jetters was one of roughly 700 people to get some help Saturday at Malcolm X College to restore their driving privileges.

"Got my tickets dismissed, and they saved me $400," Jetters said. "I get to uplift my license suspension... They did a good job."

The expo was hosted by the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council to help hundreds who have lost their license for non-moving violations or other citations.

Starya Dejonwo's license was revoked from a DUI seven years ago. She completed other necessary programs and Saturday's event now has her one step away from getting back on the road.

"The process of paying and reinstatement fee of $500. They've cleared, like, seven tickets that had kept popping up on my record, which was hindering me from getting them. I've paid all the fees that were due. So, now, I'm back on the right track to get them back. But, I can tell anyone a DUI is not worth it," Dejonwo said.

The goal is to simplify the process to reinstate your license while putting it in a convenient location away from downtown.

"Not only complicated, but intimidating for a lot of people going downtown, not knowing what the pathways are for some people. Whether they're undocumented or not, it's it just creates another layer of fear," said Chairperson Alex Garcia.

Those attending the event got a chance to meet with attorneys to understand what they need to do to get back on the road. Some 50 people there could even see a judge and be reinstated by the time they walk out.

"This is worth the wait," Jetters said. "It was worth every minute."

Saturday's expo was held in honor of Rosa Park's birthday and Black History Month. There are plans to host another event in September.