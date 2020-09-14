Northern Illinois Food Bank, Greater Chicago Food Depository working to meet increased demand from COVID-19 pandemic

We talk about "Hunger Action Month" every year here on ABC7, but this year is different.
Food banks in Illinois are seeing a record need to feed this year among the pandemic and job loss.
You may at the United Center earlier this year into a large scale food hub. Six Flags in the suburbs did something similar.
Kate Maehr, the CEO of the Greater Chicago Food Depository and Julie Yurko, CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, join ABC7 to talk about the demand on local food banks.
For more information, visit solvehungertoday.org or chicagofoodbank.org.
