How much is Illinois gas tax going up? Hike bigger in some suburban counties

Illinois gas tax July 2021: Some IL drivers see hike more than others

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As of Thursday morning, people across Illinois will have to pay slightly more for gasoline, but the hike is bigger in some counties.

The increase is especially noticeable in DuPage and Lake counties.

The state's gas tax is going up by a half-cent per gallon to $0.39 a gallon.

Gas Buddy reports prices around Illinois are the highest since 2014, and will likely stay high through the summer.

Right now, the average price around Chicago is $3.45 per gallon.

RELATED: Illinois gas tax doubles; New texting and driving, minimum wage laws go into effect Monday

DuPage County is doubling its gas tax, from $0.04 per gallon to $0.08 per gallon.

And a $0.04 per gallon tax hike takes effect Thursday in Lake County, Illinois.

All this comes as people hit the road for the holiday weekend.

AAA estimates 2.5 million Illinois residents will be traveling by car, between Thursday and Monday.
