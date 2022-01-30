lottery

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket sold at Bolingbrook liquor store

The latest winner marks the 3rd $1 million Illinois Lottery winner in two weeks
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A lucky lottery player just became a millionaire overnight, marking the third $1 million Illinois Lotto winner in the past two weeks.

The winning ticket was sold at the Stop 24 Liquors, on Veterans Parkway in Bolingbrook. For selling the ticket, the shop will receive a bonus of $10,000.

The winner matched all six Lotto Million 1 numbers in the January 27 drawing on Thursday. The winning numbers are: 26-29-33-41-44-50.

The newly-minted millionaire has yet to come forward and claim their prize, but the store's owner said he knows who bought the winning ticket, according to the Illinois Lottery.

"The customer was in our store this morning when an Illinois Lottery representative informed us that we sold a $1 million winning Lotto ticket," said Dashank Desai, co-owner of the liquor store. "The customer then called someone on the phone, read out loud the winning Lotto numbers, and then blurted out that they matched all the numbers."

When asked what was the winning reaction from the customer was, Desai said, "The customer was speechless - I think they were in total shock."

Desai said the shop has sold several winning Lottery tickets over the years but added that, "this one was the largest jackpot."

"We've been in business at this location for over 21 years, so we are very excited that a regular customer from our own neighborhood won the million dollar prize - it's extra special when it's someone you know," he said.
