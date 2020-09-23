Breonna Taylor shooting: Illinois National Guard on standby for charging decision, Pritzker says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois National Guard has been put on standby for the reaction to the anticipated charging decision in Breonna Taylor's police shooting death.Governor JB Pritzker's Office released a statement Tuesday night, saying, "The Governor and Mayor Lightfoot met this morning and are in regular communication and the Governor has spoken with leaders across the state. As the Governor has always said, all of the state's resources are available to municipalities if needed; this includes additional Illinois State Police troopers and the National Guard. The Governor is putting the Guard in a state of readiness to ensure they are available if municipalities request their assistance."Louisville's mayor declared a state of emergency due to potential civil unrest expected in the wake of the announcement, hours after police there said they would restrict access in the city's downtown area. The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times March 13 by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.Large protests over Taylor's death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful. Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor's family have for months pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.Her name was a prominent part of protests in Chicago after her death and the death of George Floyd in the spring.