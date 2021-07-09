3 inmates captured, 1 on loose after escape from Fulton County Jail in Lewistown, Illinois

LEWISTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Three inmates have been recaptured and one remains on the loose after an escape from the Fulton County Jail near Peoria, Illinois.The four inmates escaped from the jail Wednesday evening. As of Friday morning, authorities said Jesse Davis, 34, Cody Villalobos, 26, and Eugene Roet, 22, have been recaptured.Meanwhile, Zachary Hart, 36, remains on the loose. Hart is 6'6" and 170lbs with brown hair, and green eyes.Law enforcement conducted aerial searches using fixed wing airplanes, helicopters and unmanned aircraft systems as well as ground searches and building checks to search for the inmates.Anyone who sees Hart is asked not to approach and to call 911.