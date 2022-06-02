primary debate

IL Republican governor debate: Sullivan to participate remotely after testing positive for COVID

By
Sullivan to join IL GOP gov. debate remotely after positive COVID test

CHICAGO (WLS) -- All six Republican candidates for Illinois governor will debate on ABC7 Thursday night, but Jesse Sullivan will have to participate remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

Early voting for the June 28 primary is already underway across the state, but tonight the six GOP candidates will square off for what might be the only time they are all together for a televised debate.

WATCH THE DEBATE: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate

Last week, a pair of competing debates featured half of the candidates dueling at different locations.

Polls suggest Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and State Senator Darren Bailey are leading the pack, but with many voters still undecided there is a lot at stake for all the candidates.

"It will be an opportunity for each one of them to make their case directly to the voters and not through the commercials and not through all the noise," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington. "So it's going to be important for each of them, one of them to present well, stay out of trouble and stay out of controversy."

Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress and more

Debate protocol required all participants to test negative for COVID-19 before gathering in person at the ABC7 studio. Sullivan tested positive so he will appear remotely on a TV monitor.

In a statement, Sullivan's campaign said, "He was notified of the results late last night, and is feeling fine. Jesse is happy for the opportunity to participate in tonight's gubernatorial debate via Zoom."

Washington said with Irvin the presumptive front runner, he has the most at stake in tonight's debate.
