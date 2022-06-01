CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago, the station that has broadcast candidate debates and forums for more than two decades, partners again with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago for a LIVE, commercial-free debate among six Republican candidates running in the primary race for Illinois governor."ABC7 Eyewitness News presents - Vote 2022: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate" takes place at ABC7 studios on Thursday, June 2, broadcasts LIVE from 7-8 p.m. on ABC7 digital channel 7.2 (Comcast 217 & 1178, RCN/Astound 618, WOW! 219, Charter 608 and Mediacom 723), and streams live at abc7chicago.com and the ABC 7 Chicago News app as well as ABC7's connected TV apps, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV.Then on Friday, June 3, the debate will air on ABC7's main channel at 10:35 p.m. and will also be available on demand at abc7chicago.com.All six Republican gubernatorial candidates are scheduled to participate in ABC 7 Chicago's debate: Darren Bailey, Richard Irvin, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf, Max Solomon and Jesse Sullivan. The hourlong debate will be moderated by ABC7 anchor/reporter Alan Krashesky. He will be joined by panelists Craig Wall, ABC7 political reporter, and Erika Maldonado, anchor, Univision Chicago, who will question the candidates.Univision Chicago will air the debate LIVE in Spanish on univisionchicago.com and all its digital platforms. A half-hour version of the debate will air on Univision Chicago/WBGO-TV on Saturday, June 11, at 5 p.m.The League of Women Voters of Illinois makes all candidate debates and forums available on lwvil.org and illinoisvoterguide.org."ABC7 Eyewitness News presents - Vote 2022: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate" will be made available to television and radio stations throughout Illinois via the Illinois Broadcasters Association.The debate is produced by ABC7 Eyewitness News in collaboration with the League of Women Voters of Illinois and Univision Chicago.