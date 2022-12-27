Illinois State Senator Melinda Bush resigns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Senator Melinda Bush (D-IL 31) is resigning effective Saturday.

The suburban state senator submitted an effective letter of resignation Monday, effective on Dec. 31, 2022. By law, the vacancy must be filled within 30 days and must be a Democrat. Her replacement will serve for the remainder of her term, which ends on Jan. 11, 2023 when the new legislature is sworn in.

Her replacement will be appointed on Jan. 2 during a legislative meeting, as the senate is schedule to be in session and take votes for several days in early January.

Bush's appointment will be made by the Democratic Legislative Committee for her district, composed of Lake County Democratic Chair Lauren Beth Gash, Warren Township Democratic Chair Jim Neel and Lake Villa Township Democratic Chair Kasia Kondracki.

All Democrats over the age of 18 who have lived within the district for a minimum of two years are eligible. Applicants should send a resume and short statement on their qualifications and any relevant experience to statesenateappointment@gmail.com by 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan 2.