Did you lose your dentures? Illinois State Police seek owner after teeth found at state fair

DuQUOIN, Ill. -- Who needs a tooth fairy when the Illinois State Police are doing the work?

ISP District 13 posted a photo on its Facebook page, but look closely at the cup he's holding -- it may look like the cup is smiling back at you.

The officers had some fun with this one as they alerted followers to the "abandoned chompers."

"Just call me the tooth fairy," the post said.



The state police said the misplaced pearly whites inside a cup were found at the Illinois State Fair.

A fairgoer apparently flagged the police down so they could take custody of the teeth.

"Are you missing something? Your dentures were found over in Conservation World. They are now at the lost and found at the Grandstand. Thank you to the nice fairgoer that flagged us down with these abandoned chompers. You never know what you're going to see," the post said.

Police said the owner of the dentures can claim them at the lost and found at the state fair's grandstand.
